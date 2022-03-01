ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

 3 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are responding to a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul. According to police, the gas station is...

St. Paul police investigate deadly shooting in Frogtown

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say one man is dead after a shooting Friday in St. Paul's Frogtown. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a residence on the 600 block of Blair at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Police found a man lying in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Woman in custody following hostage situation; police say hostages uninjured

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is in custody following a hostage situation at a Speedway gas station Tuesday afternoon in the Parkway - Greenbrier neighborhood in St. Paul. According to a spokesperson with the St. Paul Police Department, at around 3 p.m. officers received a call that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside a gas station in the area of East 7th Street and Johnson Parkway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Homeowner claims self-defense in fatal shooting of alleged burglar

MINNEAPOLIS — A search warrant filed by Minneapolis police says a homeowner told officers she caught a man breaking into her garage before she fatally shot him Feb. 22. The warrant, granted by a judicial official of Hennepin County District Court, says officers were dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of 25th Ave. S. just after 8:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting. One of those calls was from the 53-year-old homeowner, who said a man caught burglarizing her garage was shot when he came toward her and reached for his waistband.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 people sent to hospital after St. Paul apartment fire

ST PAUL, Minn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a fire in a St. Paul apartment complex. Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters were called out to the Johnson Parkway Apartments in the 1300 block of Ames Ave, according to officials. Crews quickly put out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Search begins for new St. Paul Police Chief

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council launched the search process Wednesday for hiring a new police chief, laying out a series of initial minimum qualifications. The city must replace outgoing Chief Todd Axtell, a longtime veteran of the department who has served as chief since June 2016. He announced last fall that he will not pursue another six-year term and plans to lead SPPD until late June.
SAINT PAUL, MN
'Unacceptable, full stop': HCMC, county EMT union condemn employees' use of blackface

MINNEAPOLIS — The executive board of the labor union representing paramedics and EMTs in Hennepin County is responding after photos surfaced of employees wearing blackface. A statement from the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs (HCAPE) says the union became aware of a photo showing a member of Hennepin EMS' (HEMS) management team, in addition to an HCAPE union member with their faces colored black as part of a Halloween costume. The union called the photo "unacceptable, full stop."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St Paul
Woman dies after crash near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening after the vehicle she was driving in was hit broadside by another. Authorities say the Isanti woman, identified as Frances Morinville, was driving at Sherburne County Road 4 and County Road 19 near...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CAIR calls on FBI to investigate mosque burglary

Muslim leaders are calling on the FBI to investigate after reports of a burglary at a St. Paul mosque early Sunday. St. Paul police confirm they are investigating a reported incident at the Masjid Al-Ihsan mosque at 955 Minnehaha Ave. West. Spokesperson Sergeant Natalie Davis says dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a burglary, saying two male suspects entered the center using keys and stole a safe containing $4,000 cash, wallets, and a check book. A police report says the incident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
