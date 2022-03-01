Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

Muslim leaders are calling on the FBI to investigate after reports of a burglary at a St. Paul mosque early Sunday. St. Paul police confirm they are investigating a reported incident at the Masjid Al-Ihsan mosque at 955 Minnehaha Ave. West. Spokesperson Sergeant Natalie Davis says dispatchers received a call from someone reporting a burglary, saying two male suspects entered the center using keys and stole a safe containing $4,000 cash, wallets, and a check book. A police report says the incident took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday.
