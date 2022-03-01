Police responding to hostage situation at St. Paul gas station

MINNEAPOLIS — A search warrant filed by Minneapolis police says a homeowner told officers she caught a man breaking into her garage before she fatally shot him Feb. 22. The warrant, granted by a judicial official of Hennepin County District Court, says officers were dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of 25th Ave. S. just after 8:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting. One of those calls was from the 53-year-old homeowner, who said a man caught burglarizing her garage was shot when he came toward her and reached for his waistband.

