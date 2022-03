It’s mid-February, but the first rumors detailing Google’s 2022 flagship phone are already here. After a Pixel 7 leak offered the first notable details for the upcoming handsets, we now have leaked schematics showing the purported design changes planned for the next-gen series. It might seem early, but new Pixel rumors do tend to drop early in the year, just like new iPhone rumors. The difference is that the Pixel leaks are often highly accurate, as Google struggles to keep secrets.

