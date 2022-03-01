ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Sunless Tanning Serum Gives You a Glow With Anti-Aging Benefits

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

The overall appearance of our skin takes a huge toll in the winter, and some of the issues we deal with are harsher than others. Dryness is always a concern, as it can lead to dullness and uneven texture — but we can’t deny that another common complaint is that we lose the illustrious summer glow which somehow soldiers on through fall.

We know, we know — it’s a vain issue, but there’s something about sun-kissed skin that makes Us feel more confident! Luckily, there are ways to grab that glow back ahead of the summer. We recommend using a sunless tanning product, just like this one from COOLA. This serum in particular isn’t merely a self-tanner — it’s also packed with ingredients that may give your skin some covetable anti-aging benefits!

This tanning product is designed to give your complexion a light glow that looks incredibly natural. You can build it up to achieve your desired level of tan, so you’re in the driver’s seat. After one use, you’ll notice that your skin has a slightly darker tint and you can keep that going until you’ve achieved peak summer status. We prefer using self-tanning options like this, as there’s a way to maintain control over the final aesthetic. The formula also includes over 70% organic ingredients and 99% natural ingredients, which means you’re bypassing a great deal the chemicals that many similar options on the market may be filled with.

The serum also contains hyaluronic acid to give your skin intense moisture at the same time, which may result in a plumper appearance that will smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. You can incorporate it in addition to the other serums that you use or apply it solo, and there’s no requirement for everyday use. Use it a couple of times per week to maintain your glow until summer sun is back in action, and prepare for friends and family to ask if you popped off on a sneaky vacay. Dreamy!

See it: Get the COOLA Organic Sunless Tanner Serum for $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

