Binghamton man sets up GoFundMe for Ukrainian friend

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is looking to help the family of a Ukrainian friend who lives in the besieged capital of Kiev.

Brendan Klein has started a Go Fund Me page to support his close friend Vasil Patrus.

Klein says Patrus lives in an apartment building in Kiev that was struck by Russian rockets.

Klein says that when the Russians invaded, Patrus had difficulty contacting his family who live about half an hour from Kiev where intense fighting was taking place.

Patrus was able to reunite with his mother and siblings and they are making their way west toward Poland.

Klein says it’s been difficult keeping in touch with his longtime friend.

“Sometimes you have to wait hours or days to make sure that these people, your loved ones, family members, people you care about are alive. So, it’s incredibly nerve-wracking. Just have to stay positive,” says Klein.

Klein says that once Patrus escorts his family to safety, he plans to return to the east to join the fight against the Russians.

And according to Klein, Patrus is not seeking donations, but his refugee family had to flee their homes with next to nothing.

So, Klein is raising funds through the GoFundMe to provide them with essentials.

