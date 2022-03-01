Spurs' Jakob Poeltl a social media hot topic this week after Morant poster

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates with teammates during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on February 28, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl , who hasn't posted on Instagram since October, is an all-of-a-sudden social media star in recent days. It comes after being "baptized" in current pop culture and, unfortunately, in a nasty dunk by Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant who went "bishop mode."

The pronunciation of the Austrian player's last name sounds a lot like Wordle , the hit word-guessing game enjoyed by a hoard of Twitter users. Web developer Gave Danon shared a link to his NBA spin-off of Wordle on Friday, February 25. Spurs fans and the rest of the sports world have been giving it a spin. As SportingNews puts it, the game has taken fans "by storm."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball over Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at FedExForum on February 28, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The conversation bled into Monday, February 28, when Morant posterized Poeltl on a dunk in the second quarter. Some joked that maybe Morant's monster drunk was fueled by his performance on Poeltl.

Given Poeltl's shot-blocker position, getting dunked on is part of the job description, but social media erupted the scene. Current headlines call Morant a "superstar" with a "see to believe" performance who is confident that he can "do anything." Adding insult to injury, Morant scored a career-high 52 points.

The Spurs ended the night with a 118-105 loss in Memphis to close out the grueling Rodeo Road Trip . The Silver & Black will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

