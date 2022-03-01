Spurs' Jakob Poeltl a social media hot topic this week after Morant poster
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl , who hasn't posted on Instagram since October, is an all-of-a-sudden social media star in recent days. It comes after being "baptized" in current pop culture and, unfortunately, in a nasty dunk by Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant who went "bishop mode."
The pronunciation of the Austrian player's last name sounds a lot like Wordle , the hit word-guessing game enjoyed by a hoard of Twitter users. Web developer Gave Danon shared a link to his NBA spin-off of Wordle on Friday, February 25. Spurs fans and the rest of the sports world have been giving it a spin. As SportingNews puts it, the game has taken fans "by storm."
The conversation bled into Monday, February 28, when Morant posterized Poeltl on a dunk in the second quarter. Some joked that maybe Morant's monster drunk was fueled by his performance on Poeltl.
Given Poeltl's shot-blocker position, getting dunked on is part of the job description, but social media erupted the scene. Current headlines call Morant a "superstar" with a "see to believe" performance who is confident that he can "do anything." Adding insult to injury, Morant scored a career-high 52 points.
The Spurs ended the night with a 118-105 loss in Memphis to close out the grueling Rodeo Road Trip . The Silver & Black will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the Sacramento Kings.
Catch up on the some of the conversation below.
