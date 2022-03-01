ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl a social media hot topic this week after Morant poster

By Madalyn Mendoza
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1ILV_0eSnUud800
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates with teammates during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on February 28, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl , who hasn't posted on Instagram since October, is an all-of-a-sudden social media star in recent days. It comes after being "baptized" in current pop culture and, unfortunately, in a nasty dunk by Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant who went "bishop mode."

The pronunciation of the Austrian player's last name sounds a lot like Wordle , the hit word-guessing game enjoyed by a hoard of Twitter users. Web developer Gave Danon shared a link to his NBA spin-off of Wordle on Friday, February 25. Spurs fans and the rest of the sports world have been giving it a spin. As SportingNews puts it, the game has taken fans "by storm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peHUA_0eSnUud800
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies dunks the ball over Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at FedExForum on February 28, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The conversation bled into Monday, February 28, when Morant posterized Poeltl on a dunk in the second quarter. Some joked that maybe Morant's monster drunk was fueled by his performance on Poeltl.

Given Poeltl's shot-blocker position, getting dunked on is part of the job description, but social media erupted the scene. Current headlines call Morant a "superstar" with a "see to believe" performance who is confident that he can "do anything." Adding insult to injury, Morant scored a career-high 52 points.

The Spurs ended the night with a 118-105 loss in Memphis to close out the grueling Rodeo Road Trip . The Silver & Black will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Catch up on the some of the conversation below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Clown Russell Westbrook After Reggie Jackson Crossed Him Up So Bad That Russ Had To Trip Him To Stop Him: "Russ Was So Salty."

In yet another disappointing performance, the Los Angeles Lakers lost once again to the LA Clippers. This was the final game of the season series, and the Clippers were able to comfortably complete the season sweep of the Lakers. And one moment from the game has caught the attention of fans, as Westbrook took some unnecessary measures to stop Reggie Jackson.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

When Kanye West Compared Himself To LeBron James: "Went From Most Hated To The Champion God Flow, I Guess That's Only A Feeling Me And LeBron Know."

LeBron James has been able to transcend the sport of basketball in a way that only a few before him and after him have been able to do. Entering the NBA a few months after his idol and the NBA’s biggest star Michael Jordan retired, LeBron James immediately ascended to the top of the NBA as the face of the league.
NBA
Beaumont Enterprise

San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl showing importance of NBA big men

A productive center used to be a defining feature of a strong NBA team. David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell. All NBA Hall of Famers. But for a while, the position had become almost an unfortunate necessity. Teams went small in favor of pushing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posterized#The Memphis Grizzlies#The San Antonio Spurs#Austrian#Sportingnews#Fedexforum
Yardbarker

Ja Morant’s 52 point torching of Spurs broke NBA social media records

Ja Morant’s 52 point torching of the San Antonio Spurs last week was a massive hit on the NBA’s social media accounts. In his third year in the league, the 22-year-old Morant has taken another leap forward in his progression and has become an NBA-wide sensation. He’s led the Memphis Grizzlies to the third-best record in the league and is a legitimate MVP candidate in 2021-2022.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
d1softballnews.com

Ja Morant sets engagement record after performance against Spurs, NBA reveals

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant took social media by storm Tuesday after his stellar performance against the San Antonio Spurs. Morant, one of the main candidates this year for the Most Valuable Player award, led the Grizzlies with a career-high 52 points to another victory to improve their record to 43-20 in the Western Conference. But aside from the win, the 22-year-old point guard set a record for engagement on social media from the official NBA account, the league itself revealed.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nina Westbrook Puts Skip Bayless On Blast For Blocking Her On Twitter: "If You're Able To Use Your Platform To Degrade My Husband, At Least Be Man Enough To Deal With The Consequences."

Skip Bayless has always been one of Russell Westbrook's harshest critics. Since his days in Oklahoma City, Russ has had to endure heat from the sports analyst for a multitude of different things. After putting on the Lakers jersey, Bayless has only doubled-down his assault on the former MVP:. "I...
NBA
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
940
Followers
170
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy