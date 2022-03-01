ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Drag Race UK vs. the World Reveals Which Queens Are Headed to the Finale

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IiWe_0eSnUhOv00

Click here to read the full article.

With the two most formidable queens freshly ejected from the competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World is now basically a crapshoot , with all five of the remaining contestants sharing an equal shot at the crown. (Yes, even Jujubee, assuming she decides to start putting in a little effort.)

Episode 5 begins with a still-shaking Blu Hydrangea explaining why she decided to give Pangina Heals the chop. And unlike Pangina, Blu is actually honest about her choice: “She took the same decision that I took with Jimbo. She sent home her strongest competition.” (See how easy that was?) Baga Chipz, who previously vowed to get revenge for Jimbo, then reveals that she also chose Pangina’s lipstick.

For this week’s maxi challenge, the queens are tasked with writing and performing their own original verses for RuPaul’s “Living My Life in London.” Honestly, the whole thing is pretty forgettable, unless you happen to be a huge fan of fist pumping. The song itself is no bop. In fact, it’s the kind of song that your brain actively forgets while hearing it, and the verses range from fine to… slightly-above-fine.

That said, the producer of this song deserves all the RuPeter Badges that money can buy, because he worked magic on Janey’s track. Was that even her voice? I dare say, he took a bag of  angry cats and turned it into music!

It’s this week’s runway challenge, “Work of Art,” that — as Pangina would say — separates the girls from the ladies, even if I don’t entirely agree with some of the judges’ critiques.

Baga channels Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers in a literal vase dress, which turns out more cheeky than artistic; Blu’s Picasso-inspired garment is only Pica-so-so; Janey gives us a full Andy Warhol/Marilyn Monroe pop art fantasy, complete with pink skin, a look so good that even Michelle Visage applauds the green(!) jacket; Jujubee goes in a slightly different direction, rocking a beautiful flowy gown that she likens to buildings in Miami for some reason; and Monique Heart leaves everyone slack-jawed with a Salvador Dali look that includes a mask of flowers which opens to reveal her face.

Then come the shenanigans. The judges announce that this week’s top two queens are Mo, which I fully understand, and Jujubee, which I… don’t totally get. Sure, this is the best she’s looked on the runway thus far, but even Graham Norton acknowledges that it doesn’t really fit this week’s theme. And was her performance that much better than any of the other queens? I don’t think so.

The two remaining U.S. queens battle it out to Netta’s “Toy,” the winner of 2018’s Eurovision Song Contest. It’s an absolute banger, and it feels like the perfect track to match this high-energy showdown. And energy is, indeed, what the queens bring, though they take very different approaches to the battle. Jujubee, as expected, takes things in a more comedic direction, while Monique is all moves and attitude.

More shenanigans: Jujubee is announced as this week’s winner (…OK?) and chooses to send home Janey Jacké . You know, the queen to whom she owes a debt of gratitude for saving her earlier this season. Instead, Jujubee sticks a knife right in Janey’s back, sending her packing right before the finale. But hey, that’s how we’re playing this, right?

And just like that, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World has its first-ever top four in Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee and Mo Heart. Is it the top four I imagined? Absolutely not. But am I OK with how everything turned out? Eh, that’s also a no.

But how do you feel about these four queens in advance of next week’s finale? Who are you rooting for? Weigh in below, then drop a comment with all of your thoughts.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Drag Race UK vs. the World Episode 4 Elimination Leaves Everyone Gagged

Click here to read the full article. Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals which queen was sent packing on Episode 4 of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World. Proceed at your own risk, and prepare to be gooped. First Jimbo goes home and now this? I’m officially petitioning to change the title of this show to RuPaul’s Gag Race, because here comes another twist no one could have predicted… Let’s start by addressing Jimbo’s mind-blowing elimination, which the queens are still processing atop Episode 4. Pangina Heals claims that she picked Jimbo’s lipstick because Jujubee “did better” in the Rusical, exceeding her...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Drag Race France: Nicky Doll to Host International Competition Series

Click here to read the full article. C’est officiel: Nicky Doll has been selected to host World of Wonder’s upcoming Drag Race France. “I’m honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists! So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen…win!” Nicky said in a statement. The first French queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race in Season 12, Nicky finished in 11th place. She’s the second Drag Race contestant to be named the host of an international off-shoot, following Brooke Lynn...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Squad Searches for Makayla in New Photos — Who Kidnapped Her?

Click here to read the full article. If Chicago P.D.‘s going to do one thing, it’s put Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) through some drama. Next week’s episode, simply titled “Gone” and airing Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c on NBC, finds the bad luck-prone detective and the rest of Intelligence hitting the streets in search of young Makayla. NBC unveiled a first look at the upcoming hour, which features the whole crew looking focused and stressed. Check out the photos below and try to guess each cop’s level of distress on a scale of 1-10. “Gone” picks up where we left off in...
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK star Pangina Heals teases return to UK versus The World

Pangina Heals has teased her return to the show after being eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus The World. The former Drag Race Thailand judge was a frontrunner on the current series, but was voted off by Blu Hydranga after stumbling on the iconic Snatch Game. Since then, many...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Monique Heart
Person
Rupaul
Person
Salvador Dali
Person
Baga Chipz
Person
Michelle Visage
MLive.com

How to Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14, episode 7

Who will be crowned season 14′s next drag superstar? RuPaul’s Drag Race continues tonight at 8/7c on VH1. Watch the glitter-fueled fight for the coveted title (and $100,000 prize) on Paramount+, Philo, and FuboTV. RuPaul’s Drag Race handpicks an elite group of drag artists to battle it out...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

RuPaul reacts to "tragic" elimination on Drag Race: UK vs the World

RuPaul has addressed the shock elimination on this week's RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World, admitting she found it "tragic". On the latest episode, favourite Pangina Heals was surprisingly booted off the show following Blu Hydrangea's victory, the latter choosing to send the Thai queen home. The scenes proved...
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Reality Tv
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Zendaya Pokes Fun at Herself for Tripping up the Stairs in Rome

With her slender and statuesque frame, Zendaya seems like the embodiment of poise and grace, but Euphoria’s lead actor and narrator proves she’s just human as she laughs at herself for her less than elegant fall in Rome. This past Tuesday, paparazzi in the city of wine and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Charlie Sheen-Led Showbiz Dramedy in the Works From Entourage Creator

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Sheen is about to play his most challenging role yet: himself. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Ramble On, a new potential series set in Hollywood from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. Sheen will play himself in “a scripted dramedy immersed in real life about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up-and-comers looking to establish their own,” per the official description. (No network is attached yet; a pilot is currently in production in Los Angeles.) Sheen leads an all-star cast that also includes Entourage alums Kevin Connolly...
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Contestant Jasmine Kennedie Comes Out as Trans

Jasmine Kennedie is ready to speak her truth. On the latest episode of "Untucked," which goes behind the scenes of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the 21-year-old drag performer tearfully came out as a trans woman. "I didn't think I was going to talk about this," she said while holding the hand of fellow trans contestant Kerri Colby. "Before coming here, I was about to start hormones. Coming here, I was scared. I didn't want to have to go through that process while going through this, but seeing Kerri, seeing how confident she is in who she is, it just further affirms what I've been feeling my whole life. I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."
CELEBRITIES
motor1.com

UK: Can a Ferrari 812 beat the new BMW M5 CS in a drag race?

Can a super saloon keep up with a supercar in a drag race? To find out the team at carwow assembled some of the most capable vehicles on earth for a drag race. To represent the world of super saloons we have the limited-edition BMW M5 CS, which elevates the M5 to new levels of performance. The Ferrari 812 is our supercar representative in this high-stakes drag race.
CARS
TVLine

SNL: Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz Set to Host; Charli XCX Rescheduled as Musical Guest After Xmas Show Fiasco

Click here to read the full article. Familiar faces from the worlds of Marvel Studios and DC Comics are set to make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts. The late-night sketch series has enlisted Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac to lord over Studio 8H on March 5. He’ll be joined by second-time musical guest Charli XCX, who was initially slated to appear as part of SNL‘s COVID-impacted, Paul Rudd-hosted Christmas show on Dec. 19. Then on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) will serve as master of ceremonies. She’ll be accompanied by musical guest Rosalía, who previously performed alongside musical guest Bad...
TV & VIDEOS
motor1.com

UK: Roma versus Conti GT Speed, DBS drag race isn't just a beauty contest

In an argument for the most beautiful cars in the world, coupes will definitely dominate the discussion. The lines of these two-door cars are just naturally easy on the eyes, but that doesn't mean that they don't have the power to back up their allure. Case in point: the Ferrari...
CARS
TVLine

1883 Shocker: EP Taylor Sheridan Confirms 'Close-Ended' Yellowstone Spinoff Was Basically a Limited Series

Click here to read the full article. Any 1883 viewers who are eagerly awaiting another 10 episodes in the life of the post-Civil War-era Duttons will be waiting a long time, the series creator says in a new interview. “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Taylor Sheridan tells our sister site Deadline. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.” He adds: “On to the next peek through the window,” a reference to the Yellowstone franchise’s recently announced 1932 prequel spinoff, which will...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy