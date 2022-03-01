John DiMaggio Returning for Hulu's Futurama Revival as Bender After Stalled Contract Negotiations

Click here to read the full article.

There will be no need for Hulu to bite Bender’s shiny metal ass, as voice actor John DiMaggio has closed a deal to return for Futurama ‘s 20-episode revival.

“I’M BACK, BABY!” DiMaggio said in a Bender-approved statement . “So damn grateful for the love and support of fans and colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my Futurama family. #Bendergate is officially over, so put it on the back of a shelf behind Xmas decorations, or maybe in that kitchen drawer with all of the other crap you put in there like old unusable crazy glue, or maybe even put it in a jar you save farts in. Whatever floats your boat, I don’t care, you get the picture. I’M BACK, BABY! BITE MY SHINY METAL ASS!”

Though DiMaggio primarily voices sassy robot Bender, he also brings a number of secondary characters to life. He joins fellow returning voice actors Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

Futurama , the story of a pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself for 1,000 years, originally aired for four seasons (1999–2003) on Fox. Five years after the show’s cancellation, Comedy Central revived it for an additional three seasons (2008–2013).

When news of a possibly DiMaggio-less Futurama broke last month, fans immediately rallied behind the voice actor, prompting him to explain his stalled contract negotiations.

“Just to be clear, I don’t think that only I deserve to be paid more. I think the entire cast does,” DiMaggio tweeted on Feb. 16. “Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy & different boundaries. Their ‘price.’ Some accept offers, some hold their ground.”

