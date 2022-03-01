ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

South Milwaukee police seek endangered missing 23-year-old

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2MEq_0eSnUOpE00

The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an endangered missing 23-year-old woman.

Police say Amber Young, who also goes by the nickname Ber, has not been seen or heard from any family or friends since Dec. 10, 2021. She was last seen at 245 N. Chicago Ave.

She has a substance abuse problem and could possibly be in the southeast portion of Wisconsin or Chicago, according to police.

She has no phone and has not been active on any social media accounts since November.

Police say Young is white with blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5'9 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Milwaukee, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Typo#Amber Young
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy