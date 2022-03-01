South Milwaukee police seek endangered missing 23-year-old

The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an endangered missing 23-year-old woman.

Police say Amber Young, who also goes by the nickname Ber, has not been seen or heard from any family or friends since Dec. 10, 2021. She was last seen at 245 N. Chicago Ave.

She has a substance abuse problem and could possibly be in the southeast portion of Wisconsin or Chicago, according to police.

She has no phone and has not been active on any social media accounts since November.

Police say Young is white with blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5'9 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

