A former NBA player told a hilarious story about Kobe Bryant unexpectedly picking up his $22,000 bar tab

By Scott Davis
 3 days ago

Chandler Parsons and Kobe Bryant in 2012.

Harry How/Getty Images

  • Chandler Parsons told the "All The Smoke" podcast that Kobe Bryant once treated him to a night out.
  • Parsons said Bryant set he and his teammates up at a nightclub to party.
  • Parsons panicked when he received a $22,000 bill but was amazed when Kobe had picked it up.

Kobe Bryant once treated the Houston Rockets to a night out, much to the surprise of Chandler Parsons.

Parsons, a 9-year NBA veteran who last played in the 2019-20 season, told the "All The Smoke" podcast that while playing Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers during his rookie year, Bryant suddenly asked Parsons if the Rockets were staying in LA overnight.

Parsons said he believed Bryant was playing mind games with him but told him, yes, the Rockets were staying in LA.

"He goes, 'I'll set you up. I'll get your number ... if you wanna go out tonight.'

"I'm like, stop, I know what you're doing. Come on,'" Parsons said.

Parsons said after the game, he was at dinner with several Rockets veterans when he received a text that said, "You're all set at Supperclub — Mamba."

"I'm looking around like, alright, who's fucking with me?" Parsons said.

After confirming that Bryant was texting him, Parsons said he offered to take the entire team out to the now-closed nightclub.

"At this point, I'm telling the table, 'Guys, I got you! Kobe's my guy. He set it up.' ... I'm bringing coaches, I'm bringing trainers. I got it," Parsons said on the podcast.

Kobe Bryant.

Lenny Ignelzi/AP Images

Parsons said the Rockets had a "blast" and partied until 2 am. That's when a waitress came over and handed Parsons the tab for $22,000.

"At this point, I'm sick," Parsons said. "I'm physically [ill], like, no. I can't do this. This card is gonna bounce."

Parsons said his dad was his financial advisor at that time and frequently chastised Parsons if he spent too much money.

Parsons said the waitress then gave him a pen and told him to sign for "Mr. Bryant."

Parsons said he filmed himself signing the tab under Bryant's name and took a picture of the receipt.

"Everyone's like, he's tough, he's going to go at you," Parsons said on the podcast. "I'm like, this dude was cool as fuck. He was awesome!"

Podcast co-host and former NBA player Matt Barnes laughed and added: "Kobe was an ass, too, he would have stuck you with the bill."

Bryant, it should be noted, scored 37 points as the Lakers beat the Rockets that night.

Watch the clip below:

