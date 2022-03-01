Chris Hemsworth is Playing the Villain in George Miller’s Furiosa

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he's playing the villain of Fast & Furious 10. It should not come as a shock to people that the Aquaman star is stepping into the Fast Saga with the latest entry. When his casting got announced last month, it shot electricity all over social media. Not a lot is known about the big two-part finale. But, Vin Diesel and his family are up against the beloved actor in their ultimate adventure. In an exclusive red carpet interview with ET, Momoa explained how excited he was to be playing a bad guy again. As you would expect from the man who's probably been called Aquaman in public almost constantly since the movie premiered in theaters. (Hopefully he's not too sick of it, because it's about to pick up again with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to hit theaters later this year) But, the star is excited for what's next and that's going to be a great thing for the fans. Check out what he had to say right here.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO