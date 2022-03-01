ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth is Playing the Villain in George Miller’s Furiosa

SuperHeroHype
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth is Playing the Villain in George Miller’s Furiosa. George Miller’s Furiosa is fleshing out its cast with a host of big names that currently includes Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role and Chris Hemsworth. Given his penchant for big-screen heroics, many fans have assumed that Hemsworth would play an...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Chris Hemsworth’s worst movies ever is #4 on Netflix today

Chris Hemsworth in recent years has evolved into a fan-favorite hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to his turn as the God of Thunder in three Thor movies so far. With a fourth, Thor: Love and Thunder, coming in just a few months’ time. But that doesn’t mean even one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood is immune from the odd stinker or two. In fact, one such example from Hemsworth — the widely planned Blackhat — also happens to be one of the top Netflix movies in the US at the moment.
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Marvel Moms and Dads! See Chris Hemsworth and More Stars’ Family Photos

Superhero sweeties! These Marvel Universe members all have little ones at home. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, became a mom in August 2014 when her and then-husband Romain Dauriac’s daughter, Rose, arrived. “The love is just unbelievable,” the actress told Barbara Walters of motherhood four months later. “It’s...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Fast & Furious 10: Jason Momoa Confirms He's Playing the Villain

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he's playing the villain of Fast & Furious 10. It should not come as a shock to people that the Aquaman star is stepping into the Fast Saga with the latest entry. When his casting got announced last month, it shot electricity all over social media. Not a lot is known about the big two-part finale. But, Vin Diesel and his family are up against the beloved actor in their ultimate adventure. In an exclusive red carpet interview with ET, Momoa explained how excited he was to be playing a bad guy again. As you would expect from the man who's probably been called Aquaman in public almost constantly since the movie premiered in theaters. (Hopefully he's not too sick of it, because it's about to pick up again with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to hit theaters later this year) But, the star is excited for what's next and that's going to be a great thing for the fans. Check out what he had to say right here.
MOVIES
SFGate

Cannes Predictions: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ George Miller’s New Film Among Likely Premieres

The Cannes Film Festival is hoping to attract the likes of Baz Luhrmann, George Miller and David Cronenberg for its 75th anniversary. The milestone edition of the sun-dappled celebration of all things cinema may even land a megastar in the form of Tom Cruise, who festival organizers are banking can be convinced to unveil “Top Gun: Maverick,” giving Cannes the kind of blowout premiere that makes the French festival an unforgettable experience.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
George Miller
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tom Hardy
HollywoodLife

Colin Farrell As Penguin & 6 Times He’s Played The Villain On Screen

Colin Farrell completely transformed himself to play Penguin in ‘The Batman.’ Here are some of his other villainous roles. Colin Farrell, 45, is a renowned actor with a large number of credits to his name. He has done it all from the charismatic romantic lead to the action hero to the nefarious villain. While he does it all well, there’s nothing like watching a good movie villain in all his glory. Colin’s most recent villain role was Penguin in The Batman but it certainly isn’t his first. Here’s everything to know about his performance as Penguin and his collection of sinister roles.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Sweat Chrome#Immortan#Bullet Farmer#Bad Times
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy