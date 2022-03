DENVER(CBS)- It is time to say goodbye to our warm temps from this week. We are tracking two storm systems that will spin thru the Rockies for the weekend bringing in everything from thunderstorms to rain and snow thru early Monday morning. Credit CBS4 Initially, the first system will bring in snow to the mountains and foothills with overnight rain and a few isolated thunderstorms across the Front Range and northeastern plains. Credit CBS4 There will be a mix of rain and snow early Saturday morning changing to all snow after 7 to 8 am. Snow will be very wet and there will be a...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO