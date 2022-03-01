ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Crash injures Albert Lea Teenager & Glenville Woman

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea teenager and a woman from Glenville were injured in a collision Saturday night on the south edge of Albert Lea. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Anthony Calvario was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was exiting southbound I-35 and entering southbound Highway 65 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling south on Highway 65. The road conditions were described as wet when the crash occurred just before 9 PM.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winona Man Killed in Head-On Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash involving a semi-truck this morning claimed the life of a Winona man. The State Patrol says the 29-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 61 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound semi-truck. The crash occurred around 8:50 AM about two miles north of the I-90 and Highway 41 interchange near north of La Crescent.
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Southeast Rochester Home a Total Loss After Catching Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a Sunday night fire. The Rochester Fire Department said crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 900 block of 16 ½ street southeast around 9:45 p.m. The homeowner was outside and told crews on the scene that all of the people and one dog had escaped, but one cat had not exited.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Rush City, MN
City
Saint Joseph, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
AM 1390 KRFO

One Person Killed and Three Wounded in Minneapolis Shooting

Minneapolis police responded early Sunday to a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Minneapolis police say a woman wounded in the shooting suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two males are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The man killed during the incident was pronounced dead at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Driver Of Minnesota Transit Van Killed In Crash

Farmington, MN (KROC AM News) - A Twin Cities-area crash involving a transit van and a compact SUV killed the driver of the larger vehicle. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:30 pm Tuesday south of Farmington. According to the accident report, the SUV was pulling away from...
FARMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Central Iowa Community Confirms Multiple Deaths from Today’s Storms

A late-winter severe weather outbreak has struck the state of Iowa. Several rounds of strong thunderstorms have hit across Iowa today with multiple reports of confirmed tornadoes. Unfortunately, in the Winterset area of Madison County, authorities now confirm at least six people have been killed, including four adults and two children under age 5. The fatalities did not all occur in the same location. The announcement came in a 9 p.m. press conference carried live by KCCI-TV in Des Moines. The lives were lost during a tornado that struck Winterset at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol#Highest Paying Jobs
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Found Shot to Death in St. Paul Backyard

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - St. Paul police are investigating the city's 10th murder this year. A news release says St. Paul police officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home after they responded to a 911 call around 11:30 AM on Friday. The report says the officers reported the man had an apparent gunshot wound and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene after St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AM 1390 KRFO

Look: A ‘Freedom Convoy’ Made It’s Way Through Parts Of Minnesota Friday

On Friday the American Truckers Freedom Convoy came rolling through portions of Minnesota, including along I-90 with a planned stop in Albert Lea. While the forecast early in the week called for Friday having a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, instead mother nature treated those who lined I-90 in Southern Minnesota and I-94 in Northern and Central Minnesota to pleasant temperatures and enough wind to make all of the American flags flutter with life.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

These Snowplow Tips From MNDOT Could Save Your Life

We live in a world of impatience, and in Minnesota, we know that patience is an absolute must on our roads. That doesn't mean that we HAVE patience. Take, for example, my most recent frightening experience traveling to Princeton on a snowy day. THE DANGERS OF PASSING A SNOW PLOW.
AM 1390 KRFO

Firefighters Rescue Man, Finish Shoveling His Driveway in Minnesota

Talk about serving their community: Shout-out to these first responders and what they did for a patient here in Minnesota. The motto of many law enforcement agencies here in Minnesota and across the country is 'to protect and serve,' and while I don't doubt that many departments do just that, one fire department here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes REALLY protected and served their patient.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

A Record Number of Handgun Carry Permits Issued in 2021

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota sheriffs issued a record number of handgun carry permits in 2021. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reporting 106,488 permits were issued last year, the most since the state's Personal Protection Act went into effect in 2016. The number of issued permits is nearly 10,000...
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy