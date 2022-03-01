ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Gov. Parson lights Missouri Capitol in blue and yellow

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Staxp_0eSnSonG00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson announced Tuesday that the Missouri Capitol dome in Jefferson City will be lit in blue and yellow from March 1 until March 4.

“Starting tonight, we will light the Capitol dome blue and yellow to show that Missouri stands with the people of Ukraine and the defense of democracy,” Governor Parson said. “In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it. Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harm’s way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.”

“We join the rest of the nation and the world in expressing our condemnation of the attacks on Ukraine and this Russian assault on democracy,” said Dean Plocher, Missouri House of Representatives Majority Leader . “We are proud that the Capitol dome will shine blue and yellow, showing that Missourians stand in solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine as they fight against Putin’s tyranny.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KOLR10 News

Mountain Home rally for Ukrainian citizens tonight

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – The Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA’s mission church St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church in Mountain Home will be holding a rally for Ukrainian citizens. Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the rally will be held at the Mountain Home Hobby Lobby parking lot at 725 US, Hwy 62 E, […]
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company raises $1.6 million for Ukraine

SEYMOUR, Mo.– Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, a small company based in Wright County, ran a fundraiser to help Ukraine – a fundraiser that raised over $1 million. Baker Creek opened their first store in Mansfield back in the early 2000s. Now, the company has expanded into a warehouse location in Seymour. Jere Gettle, owner […]
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Plocher
KOLR10 News

Bird flu found in southeast Missouri chickens

BLOOMFIELD, Mo.- Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the discovery in a news release Friday. The USDA says Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect thousands from being deported to their war-torn homeland. Ukrainians can remain in the country for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. In order to be eligible for the […]
IMMIGRATION
KOLR10 News

Springfield church members travel overseas to help people in Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Russian attacks in Ukraine are intensifying, Springfield churches are working to help people affected by the crisis. One of those churches is Ridgecrest Baptist Church, which has partnered with an orphanage in Ukraine for years. The pastor flew from Springfield to Poland Wednesday, along with three other church members to be […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainians#Missourians#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Comparing the inflation impact on MO and other states

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Shoppers across the country have been feeling the squeeze of inflation, and a new study claims many Missourians are saying they are severely challenged by price increases for goods for their homes. The report from QuoteWizard.com claims that 9% of respondents from Missouri said in February that they were having a “very difficult” time […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Greene County Jail almost finished

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The new Greene County Jail is close to being finished. Sheriff Jim Arnott explained Thursday they are hopeful this new jail will attract more people who want to be detention officers. He says this could help employment numbers in the county. The new jail will house less inmates, with the goal being a […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson City wide Spring Cleanup date set

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson Public Works Department announced its annual Spring Cleanup on April 4, 2022. The Spring Cleanup offers no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that typically aren’t picked up by trash services. The cleanup service is available for individual residents of Branson, but not for […]
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
Russia
KOLR10 News

Russia blocks access to Facebook over war

MOSCOW (AP)— Russia’s state communications watchdog has ordered to completely block access to Facebook in Russia amid the tensions over the war in Ukraine. The agency, Roskomnadzor, said Friday it decided to cut access to Facebook over its alleged “discrimination” of the Russian media and state information resources. It said the restrictions introduced by Facebook […]
INTERNET
KOLR10 News

Zelenskyy asks West for more military aid

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer a stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion. In a sarcastic reference to a long table Putin used for his recent meetings with foreign leaders and Russian officials, […]
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Springfield-based church helps Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield-based church is in Poland supporting Ukrainian refugees. Connect Church is working to give supplies to those fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are in need of the following donations: Dry Food Canned Food Energy Bars Thermal Clothing Medical Supplies Yoga mats to sleep on Blankets and sleeping bags […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy