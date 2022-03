With less than a quarter of the NBA season remaining, hoops bettors are predicting which neophyte will win the ROY award. Will the top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, take home the award with strong averages of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists, to go along with the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge MVP? Can the fast-learning Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, leap over the contenders as he does so often on a put-back dunk, and claim the award? Or will the ROY front-runner, Evan Mobley, secure the trophy after dominating both ends of the court while being a strong contributor for the surprising, playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers?

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO