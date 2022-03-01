ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Three HPD officers graduate from KLETC

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three Hutchinson police officers have graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Officers Elizabeth Martinez, Zach Anderson and Dustin Davis...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. woman, 11-year-old who died in 3-vehicle crash

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Sunday crash have identified the victims. Just after 4:30 p.m., a 2014 Chevy Malibu driven 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons of Wichita, along with her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, were eastbound on Highway 50 at Road C, according to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police find heroin, cocaine and guns at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. On February 4, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 300 Block SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. Officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

One hospitalized after Reno County rear-end crash

RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Monday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Alejandro Harold Ramirez, 31, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 96 three miles east of Haven. The Chevy rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner semi...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: Former Kan. officer accused of rape while on duty

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday arrested a man who was formerly an officer of the Lawrence Police Department, according to a media release from the agency. On Nov. 1, 2021, the Lawrence Police Department requested KBI assistance after they received a report that...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Murder trial moved to June

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Hutchinson man facing first degree murder charges has been continued following a motion hearing Friday in Reno County District Court.. The trial for Sandral Wade was scheduled to start March 22. The motion for the delay was granted and the new trial date is June 27.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash

LYON COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was injured in a three-vehicle, fatality accident Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons of Wichita, along with her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, were eastbound on Highway 50 at Road C. The car crossed the centerline and struck an SUV driven by 53-year-old James Morton of Dodge City. The Gibbons vehicle then hit a third car driven by 48-year-old Steven Miller of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Anderson
Hutch Post

Kansas deputies found meth while booking suspect into jail

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before noon Friday, deputies served an Osage County arrest warrant in the 300 block of North 3rd Street in Quenemo, according to sheriff Chris Wells. Deputies arrested 57-year-old Chris W. Fine of Quenemo and transported him...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

More than 100 structures destroyed in fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says the Cottonwood Complex fire is now about 70% contained. Fire crews continue to work on approximately 12,000 acres that have been affected by fire. As of 8 a.m. Johnson County, The Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Fire Crews continue to work on cutting down burning trees and extinguishing them. The moisture did help a little with some hot spots but the burning trees are still a major problem, according to the latest release.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Woman hospitalized after pickup strikes bridge railing

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Lucille Nicole Burley, 42, Oklahoma City, was southbound on Interstate 135 just south of Lincoln Boulevard in Hesston. The driver lost control and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Peace Officers#Police#Kletc
Hutch Post

Beer says Cottonwood Complex fire one of the toughest to fight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While the Highlands fire five years ago and some of the fires in Reno County two weeks ago were large and difficult to contain, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says the Cottonwood Complex fire was by far larger than anything previous. That combined with the constant wind changes on Saturday made things even more dangerous for fire crews.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

75-year-old KC-area man accused of being fake police officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old Kansas City-area man faces charges for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pulling over a driver. KCTV-TV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation in January after a driver became suspicious after being pulled over. The driver told the patrol that after he passed another vehicle, that driver began following him closely, flashed his headlights and activated emergency lights.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. suspects threw gold teeth inserts, cigar at victims

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged domestic battery in Manhattan and have made an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Thursday, offices filed a report for domestic battery and criminal damage to property in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

FBI Director met with law enforcement during event at KU

LAWRENCE —FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed the evolving cyber threat, the importance of partnerships, the Bureau’s push to recruit tech talent, and the value of information sharing amongst law enforcement, academia, and the private sector during an event at the University of Kansas Friday, according to a social media statement from the agency.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

BREAKING: Major wildfire east of Hutchinson

UPDATE: As of 6:31. Crews have been called to an area around 615 Hidden Meadow Lane for a brush fire. This is near Willison and 4th which is near where the fire started this afternoon. __________________________________________. UPDATE: As of 6:25 p.m. Crews appear to be getting a little more of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy