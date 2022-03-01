Three HPD officers graduate from KLETC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says the Cottonwood Complex fire is now about 70% contained. Fire crews continue to work on approximately 12,000 acres that have been affected by fire. As of 8 a.m. Johnson County, The Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Fire Crews continue to work on cutting down burning trees and extinguishing them. The moisture did help a little with some hot spots but the burning trees are still a major problem, according to the latest release.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO