Rob and Dave assess the Rangers’ recent play, as they turned in a couple of solid performances vs. Washington and Pittsburgh before laying an egg at home to Vancouver. They also try to decipher the bottom six, which has become a jumbled mess exacerbated by the recent decision by Gerard Gallant to scratch Filip Chytil. But the big story this week is the return of Pavel Buchnevich to New York. The question really isn’t if Buchnevich will score, but how many against his former team? And will the Buchnevich trade discourse ever die?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO