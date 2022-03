Authorities are investigating two recent instances of animal cruelty in Monmouth County, one of which resulted in the death of a newborn puppy. In one incident, nine day-old puppies were found Sunday in a box near piles of trash at Collingwood Auction and Flea Market in Howell, the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO