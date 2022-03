Inflation isn't just about prices going up. Some restaurants are dealing with it by shrinking the amount of food you get. Burger King is reducing the number of chicken nuggets you get in its meals from 10 to 8. The company also says it won't offer its signature Whopper as a discount item anymore. So no more two for $5 or two for $6 coupon deals on the Whopper.

