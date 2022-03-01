ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson To Perform Dolly Parton Tribute At The ACM Awards

 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton might just single-handedly save the ACM Awards next week.

Of course, Dolly is set to host the show with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, but with such poor ratings the last few years and CBS declining to renew the contract, it will now stream exclusively on Amazon prime.

Kelly told her audience at The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had a special Dolly tribute lined up for the show on Monday:

“Before we go to break, I wanna let you in on a little something exciting and I’m super stoked about. I’m gonna be performing at the Academy of Country Music awards Monday, March 7th, live from Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas.

And I’m super stoked, because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting, and I have a special tribute planned just for her.”

In addition to making the announcement, she gave every audience member a ticket to the show. Kelly has covered tons of country classics on her show over the past few years, so this stands to easily be one of the best performances of the night…

I mean, I know it’s gonna be hard for Kelly to compete with Walker Hayes (note the sarcasm) singing “Fancy Like,” but I think if anyone can pull that off, it’s gonna be her and that powerhouse voice.

Other performers at the ACM’s include Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more. You can check out the full list so far HERE.

Dolly is also an upcoming guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show in a few weeks, so I’m sure we’ll get to hear plenty more about the performance, as well as their “9 to 5” collab that’s coming soon, when she makes her appearance there.

The duo is set to release a reworked version of Dolly’s iconic song sometime in May, in addition to a new documentary about the movie called Still Working 9 to 5.

Check out the trailer here:

And Kelly actually remade the original music video for the premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2019:

