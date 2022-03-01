ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What K Street is watching for from Biden tonight

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

WHAT K STREET IS WATCHING FOR TONIGHT: President Joe Biden will have to cover a lot of ground in his first State of the Union address tonight, from his administration’s floundering domestic agenda to the intensifying Russian invasion of Ukraine, and K Street will be closely hanging on to the president’s...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mark Kelly
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Street#Vice Presidents#Russian#American#Pi#The Association Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week. On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy