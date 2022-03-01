ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

REMINDER: Empty Bowls fundraiser coming up this weekend; will Patton Oswalt show up?

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDos3_0eSnPiSh00

REMINDER: All – including kind and generous non-local celebrities – are invited to stop by Burien’s Moshier Community Art Center this Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 2022, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to donate, pick out a beautiful bowl, and participate in a fun raffle for the ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser.

Moshier Art Center potters have donated original, handmade bowls to be gifted with your donation.

All proceeds benefit both the Highline Area and White Center Food Banks.

Empty Bowls events can be found around the country raising money to combat food insecurity.

“While we won’t be sharing a meal with you this year, we hope you will stop by to help support the Food Banks!”

WHAT: ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser event for local food banks

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 5 & Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Moshier Community Art Center

COST: Minimum donation is $20.

And remember, if you can’t make it to this modified in-person event (perhaps you’re stuck on location elsewhere filming a movie or TV series), you can always:

And who knows? Maybe @PattonOswalt will show up (or donate online) this weekend!

Moshier Community Art Center is located at 430 S. 156th Street – only a short ride from Sea-Tac Airport (hint hint @pattonoswalt):

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
Burien, WA
Society
Fox News

Supreme Court leaves Bill Cosby's overturned conviction in place

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision made by Pennsylvania's highest court that led to Bill Cosby's release from prison. The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Senate sends bill to make lynching a federal hate crime to Biden

The Senate on Monday night passed legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, sending the bill to President Biden ’s desk. “After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act. Hallelujah, it is long overdue,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said from the floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Will Patton
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

138
Followers
362
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy