WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, economists and more are warning Coloradans that gasoline prices could soon soar well over $4 a gallon. Russia is a major producer and exporter of both gasoline and natural gas. (credit: CBS) Though their product predominantly stays in and around Europe, experts in the oil and gas sphere have predicted that Americans will still have to pay a larger price at the pump. “When there is a supply issue there it is going to cause ripple effects across the globe,” said Dan Haley, President and CEO of the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO