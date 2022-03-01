ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

McMinn County man arrested for insurance fraud

By Lexi O'Haver
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A McMinn County man is facing insurance fraud charges stemming from a 2020 structure fire. Hughie Hughes III, 66, of Riceville, was charged following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a TBI press release, officials discovered Hughes still had items in his possession he had reported to his insurance company as being destroyed in the fire.

On Feb. 15 the McMinn County Grand Jury charged Hughes with one count of insurance fraud over $60,000. He was arrested Monday and booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

