President Biden to deliver State of the Union address with inflation, Ukraine in focus

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress - with his approval rating from the American people falling.

The State of the Union usually offers presidents the chance to highlight the work they've done and priorities going forward, but soaring inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine will likely take focus.

Biden is expected to take a hard stance against Russia, acknowledge inflation and tout his administration's progress on the pandemic.

He is also planning to reframe some of the ideas in his Build Back Better plan that are stalled in the Senate, including lowering the cost of child care, health care and prescription drugs.

The goal of his speech is to unify the country and reframe people's thoughts on the direction our country is headed.

News 12 will have live coverage of the speech, as well as the Republican response, starting at 9 p.m.