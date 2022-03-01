ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to deliver State of the Union address with inflation, Ukraine in focus

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress - with his approval rating from the American people falling.

The State of the Union usually offers presidents the chance to highlight the work they've done and priorities going forward, but soaring inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine will likely take focus.

Biden is expected to take a hard stance against Russia, acknowledge inflation and tout his administration's progress on the pandemic.

He is also planning to reframe some of the ideas in his Build Back Better plan that are stalled in the Senate, including lowering the cost of child care, health care and prescription drugs.

The goal of his speech is to unify the country and reframe people's thoughts on the direction our country is headed.

News 12 will have live coverage of the speech, as well as the Republican response, starting at 9 p.m.

News 12

Power & Politics – Full show for March 5, 2022

News 12’s Alex Zdan discusses the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the status of New Jersey’s recreational marijuana industry, the COVID-19 pandemic in New Jersey and more.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

Stephen Colbert had a scathing one-liner for Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has become a staunch defender of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his invasion of Ukraine this week. On Tuesday night, for example, Carlson claimed President Joe Biden was actually the aggressor, and was secretly setting up...
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
