Movies

“Taking Measure” Talkback: Was the Conversation of Race Left Out?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODURep’s “Taking Measure” held a talkback on Thursday night, opening a dialogue about the show’s controversial theme of sexual misconduct in the classroom. Just one week after opening night, moderator Brittney Harris, assistant professor of theatre arts, met with panelists Chris Hanna, Ariana Wright, and Amanda Petersen to discuss the tougher...

hotnewhiphop.com

Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"

Her father is a recent bestseller and Willow Smith is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The singer has been a creative force since early on in her childhood, and with parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was expected. Aside from her musical career, Willow has partnered with Jess Hendel to co-author a fantasy novel titled Black Shield Maiden, and although the book is slated for arrival this October, an excerpt was recently released by its publisher, Penguin Books.
CELEBRITIES
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Ok Magazine

Rabbi Suggests 'It's Time For Some Accountability' For ABC Following Whoopi Goldberg's False Holocaust Statements, Invites 'The View' To Film At The Museum Of Tolerance

Rabbi Abraham Cooper has a suggestion for ABC following Whoopi Goldberg's recent Holocaust comments. The L.A. based rabbi from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with TMZ about the recent controversy revolving around the talk show host, who claimed earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg, 66,...
ENTERTAINMENT
wmagazine.com

Hilton Als Brings Toni Morrison’s The Black Book to Life

Toni Morrison in China, 1984. Courtesy of Princeton University Library (Toni Morrison Papers, Manuscripts Division, Special Collections, Princeton University Library). In 1974, Toni Morrison, then 36, published The Black Book, a collage-styled documentation of “the Black experience in America from 1619 through the 1940s.” Described by Morrison herself as “encyclopedic,” The Black Book was completed during her nonpareil stint as an editor at Random House, where she edited the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Dumas, Gayl Jones, and Angela Davis, fostering the authors and their work in a milieu still hostile toward Black literature and its subjects. The sloganeering of the time—exhorting Black Pride, Black Beauty, Black Power, Black Love—telegraphed the desires of the downtrodden to imagine better; yet they came with their own circumscriptions, which Morrison’s work attempted to evade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Photographs that speak to one another, all from a female perspective

The wanderings of a street photographer, led by a curious intuition with a camera in hand, can be a solitary experience as the artist’s eye dances between fleeting connections with strangers and light. But when these decisive moments are caught by the press of the shutter, they take on a broader meaning and become lasting impressions of history.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Spongy moth

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A certain moth and its new, less offensive name are really bugging Talkbackers. But first, there are some calls about the truckers who are protesting in Washington D.C. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phys.org

The evolution of Black representation on television

Since the late 1940s, watching TV has been a popular American pastime. Television entertains us, educates us and helps shape our views of the world. It has also been "a primary source of America's racial education," according to University of Arizona scholar Stephanie Troutman Robbins. Troutman Robbins is the co-editor,...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Futurity

Encyclopedia traces decades of Blackness on TV

Television has been “a primary source of America’s racial education,” according scholar Stephanie Troutman Robbins. “We still need more critical, deliberate and politically aware representations of Blackness for adults.”. Troutman Robbins is the co-editor, along with Daniel J. Leonard, of Race in American Television: Voices and Visions...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

The Black Artivism Capsule Explores The Lives And Times Of Black People Through Art

For much of 2020, while countries worldwide fought against the COVID-19 pandemic, creativity became an outlet to help people cope with harsh and uncertain circumstances. As a stand against police brutality, art curator and culture advocate Nakia Booker showcases Black narratives through artistic expression. The Southern University and A&M College graduate is the mastermind behind The Black Artivism Capsule—a curated art collection made by 26 gifted Black creatives worldwide during the 2020 pandemic.
VISUAL ART
lootpress.com

Treatment of women reflects cultural notions of female inferiorityL

Within the past 25 years, there has been an increasing interest in women’s history and women’s studies on college and university campuses. Scholarships now are available as women’s studies have skyrocketed in popularity among various tribes within our culture. Despite such promising developments as supplementary texts on...
SOCIETY

