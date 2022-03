MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators in Minnesota’s largest city will walk off the job Tuesday, and their capitol city counterparts may follow suit. Negotiations failed Monday between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, leading to the first strike of its kind in Minneapolis in more than 50 years. Negotiations are still ongoing in St. Paul. Here are answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the possible strikes. When could the strikes begin? Teachers will go on strike Tuesday morning in Minneapolis. The earliest St. Paul teachers could strike is also Tuesday. What happens if a strike goes into effect? All classes would...

