Iowa City’s Michele Conlon has been named the recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s First Lady Award. Conlon is the 15th recipient of what is considered the IGHSAU’s most prestigious honor. She was an outstanding athlete at City High, where she participated in softball, basketball and volleyball. She was a four-time state tennis participant, where she won state twice, and was runner-up one year. She took her tennis skills to the University of Iowa, where she was the #1 singles and doubles player all four years.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO