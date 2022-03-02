ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dua Lipa Sued By Florida Reggae Band For Allegedly Stealing “Levitating”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa had a major hit with a remix of her 2020 Future Nostalgia track “Levitating” featuring the now-cancelled rapper DaBaby. Although it peaked at #2, the song spent 41 weeks...

www.stereogum.com

