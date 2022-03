The Longwood Lancers are Big South champions and headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history after beating Winthrop, 79-58. Longwood transitioned to Division I in 2007 and has appeared in the College Basketball Invitational twice in the last three years. With their win in the Big South Tournament final, the Lancers are an automatic qualifier in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO