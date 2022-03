Bishop McDevitt and West Perry sent four wrestlers into the semifinals and sit in fourth and fifth place after Day 1 of the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Wrestling Championships at Bethlehem Freedom High School. Boiling Springs sits in sixth place, Trinity in ninth and Northern Lebanon in 10th place, giving District 3 five of the top 10 teams and seven of the top 12 going into Saturday’s semifinals and consolation competition.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO