The 2024 Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Shaping Up To Be The Anti-Prius

Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Prius Four, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Barcelona Red Metallic, Bisque w/Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6J x 15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 51/48 City/Highway MPG.
Comments / 0