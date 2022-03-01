ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 2024 Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Shaping Up To Be The Anti-Prius

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche is no stranger to electrification as the company already offers an assortment of plug-in hybrids as well as the fully-electric Taycan. Their electrified lineup will grow in the future thanks to the introduction of an electric Macan and 911 Hybrid. The latter was recently spotted undergoing testing and there’s no...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

2014 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota Prius Four

Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Prius Four, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Barcelona Red Metallic, Bisque w/Fabric Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6J x 15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/CD Player w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 51/48 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
hypebeast.com

Jerry Seinfeld’s 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Is Up for Auction

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT that was previously owned by Jerry Seinfeld is up for auction. The vehicle, one of 1,270 manufactured during its four-year production run, first appeared in the year 2000 at the Paris Motor Show and entered production in 2003. The comedian purchased the Carrera GT in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy