An Elmhurst man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting he defrauded customers of his home repair company out of thousands of dollars in DuPage County. Edmund Kavanaugh, 53, who operated Goliath Construction, collected payments after completing little to no work in multiple instances across nearly two decades, according to a news release issued Monday by the Illinois attorney general's office. Authorities say he used aliases so customers wouldn't learn of his lengthy criminal history.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO