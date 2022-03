Jimmy Garoppolo’s upcoming shoulder surgery was his call, one that complicates his impending exit from the 49ers, general manager John Lynch indicated Wednesday morning. “The shoulder — I never like saying minor when someone is having surgery — but it’s a capsule issue in the back of his shoulder that you try to rehab,” Lynch said on the NFL Network. “But if it doesn’t get well with the rehab, then you go to the alternative route, and that is what they’ve decided to do.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO