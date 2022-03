Lombard has adopted a new ordinance allowing residents to own backyard hens. The village board unanimously voted to enact the regulations at its March 3 meeting. Up to 50 licenses will be available for single-family homeowners to keep between two to six hens (no roosters) in a backyard coop. There is a $50 registration fee and license holders must renew, for free, on an annual basis.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO