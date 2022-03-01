ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama after accepting NFL job

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 3/6: Combine Wanes, Receiver Stockpiles, and Couch Diving

In this new (penniless) stage in the development of sports media, where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few (ESPN and, um, ESPN) and the rest of us do regular dives into the couch looking for nickels, the sad truth is that few outlets can afford to park reporters in Indianapolis for the full extent of the combine. Instead, we generally head down there for a day or two when the Browns executives talk, and then scurry back and report on the rest using video and statistics.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Fastest 40-yard dash times by running backs

The 2022 NFL Combine's 40-yard dash gives some under-the-radar players the chance to really stand out. The running back class is solid yet again for the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State's Breece Hall are the main headliners, but the results from the 40-yard dash proved that there might be some lightning-fast weapons that could turn into game-changing additions.
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Dalvin Cook congratulates brother, James Cook, for better 40-yard dash

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook no longer owns the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash time within his family. Cook's younger brother, former Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook, bested his brother's 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds in the event with a time of 4.42 seconds Friday, giving the younger Cook the bragging rights between the two.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Pate
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Response To Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Tom Brady might be “retired” from the National Football League, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still keeping a close eye on the sport. Earlier this week, Brady’s tweet about the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash times went viral on social media. Brady responded to a...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Outcome

Trade rumors continue to swirl for Carson Wentz as we head deeper into the 2022 NFL offseason. The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback had a rough finish to the 2021 regular season, with his AFC South team missing out on the playoffs in devastating fashion. Reports have surfaced this offseason, suggesting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Img Academy#American Football#247sports#The New Orleans Saints#Ua#Sports Science Center#Alabama Athletics
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Arkansas ranked No. 15 in final regular season AP Top 25

After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a potential NFL trade piece, per report

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the bright young offensive players in the NFL — and he could be on the move soon. McCaffrey is one of several players that has generated potential trade buzz during this week’s NFL Combine, per a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
NFL
247Sports

Auburn moves up in AP and coaches Top 25 polls

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn Tigers will head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Basketball Tournament ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers also moved up to No. 4 in this week's Top 25 poll voted on by the coaches and came close to moving up two spots.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Considering Only 2 Teams

As we enter the 11th hour in regards to Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his NFL future, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes it boils down to two teams. In a conversation with colleague Eric Edholm, Robinson revealed his belief that the Packers QB either stays put, or jumps to the Denver Broncos.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy