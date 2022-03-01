Prince William & Kate Middleton Have the Cutest Pre-Travel Ritual With Their Kids

Click here to read the full article.

Before Prince William and Kate Middleton head out on a whirlwind global tour, they like to keep their three children in the loop. The royal couple, who were in Wales on Tuesday for St. David’s Day, shared the cute traveling ritual they do with 8-year-old Prince George , 6-year-old Princess Charlotte , and 3-year-old Prince Louis .

“They are always asking us where we are going,” Prince William said , per PEOPLE. “And we show them where we are on the map.”

The kids are going to get their fair share of geography lessons! Mom and dad had a flurry of travels in these past few months from Denmark to Dubai and, in March, they’re headed to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. “Their Royal Highnesses are keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean, and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges they have faced,” the Royal website explained in a statement.

When they’re not globetrotting, the Royal family likes to spend fun, intimate moments at home together, Middleton said in an interview with the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby .

“Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood? And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?” she explained. “Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet?”

The Duchess added that she loves “the simple things, like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.”

The Royal family. When it comes to cozy nights in, they’re just like us.

