MLB PA Rejects “Final Offer” from MLB; Season Start in Doubt

By Frank Klose
 6 days ago

Though many went to bed on Monday night/early Tuesday morning with some optimism that the Major League Baseball season would start on time, it appears that there will not be...

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Franchise Tag Decision: NFL World Reacts

The first of the NFL’s free agents to-be got the franchise tag Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have chosen to tag offensive tackle Orlando Brown. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been among the game’s best since entering the league in 2018 out...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Considering Only 2 Teams

As we enter the 11th hour in regards to Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his NFL future, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson believes it boils down to two teams. In a conversation with colleague Eric Edholm, Robinson revealed his belief that the Packers QB either stays put, or jumps to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Teams Have 1 Notable Concern With Justin Fields

There’s growing concern amongst NFL teams about the future of No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields. On Monday, a piece in The Athletic touched on Fields’ long-term viability as the Bears’ franchise quarterback; pointing to the way he throws the ball. “People around the league believe that...
NFL
SB Nation

NFL Mock Draft: Compete first round after the NFL combine

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, we’re now hurtling towards the 2022 NFL Draft in earnest. There will be dozens of pro days and one-on-one meetings between now and April 28 when the first round begins, but the end of the combine provides a pretty good sense of where things currently stand.
NFL
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

