Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale Hornets girls prep hoops win district quarterfinal against Adrian

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

ADRIAN — The Hillsdale Hornets varsity girls basketball team faced off against the Adrian Maples in a district quarterfinal matchup hosted by Adrian. The hometown Adrian girls basketball team entered the matchup with a 2-16 overall record. The Hornets took the court with a 3-17 overall record.

First year head coach Moonie Dillard and the Hornets pulled away from the Maples in the end of the first half to win 41-25. The Hornets found themselves down in a low-scoring first quarter. However, the Hornets were able to rally at the end of the second quarter to take a 23-13 lead.

It was all Hillsdale from their-on-out. The Hornets were able to control the flow of the game, and add 18 more points to their total score. They held the Maples to only four points in the third quarter.

The district quarterfinal win is the first postseason victory for the Hornets since the 2014-15 season.

Junior Rianna Vincent led the team with 17 total points including a three-pointer. Vincent also had three steals. Rakel Brown had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Megan Rufenacht had six points and eight rebounds. Junior Grace Terpening had five pints and four rebounds. Senior Kierstyn Francis led the team with four steals and she also had two rebounds. Junior Shae Arnold had four points and four rebounds. Arnold also had three steals. Senior Macy Mueller had one point, two rebounds and two steals.

Coach Dillard and the Hornets will look to continue their success on Wednesday when they head back to Adrian for a district semifinal matchup. The Hornets will take on 17-3 Chelsea in the semifinals. The game will start at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at the GoFan website and app.

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS TICKETS CAN BE PURCAHSED HERE

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale Hornets girls prep hoops win district quarterfinal against Adrian

