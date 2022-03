The Obvious: When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach in late November, many Trojans fans had an immediate injection of hope and enthusiasm that an eventual run at a national championship would be - within reason – arriving sooner rather than later. The Not So Obvious: At the time,adding to the playoff fervor, there were discussions going on to expand the current four-team College Football Playoff from four to as many as 12 teams. A key, of course, was the hope that part of a new format would be a Pac-12 Conference automatic bid into the playoffs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO