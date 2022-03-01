Armbian 22.02 Is Here with Official Raspberry Pi Support

The Roland MT-32, you’ll no doubt remember, was a MIDI synthesizer first released in 1987 that became an early standard in computer music - being used to create the complete scores for several videogames from the likes of Sierra On-Line and Lucasfilm Games. Retro PC audio hardware is now highly sought after and this translates to high prices. One thing the Raspberry Pi is good at, is breathing life into the retro hardware scene and now, a British engineer has recreated the MT-32, in a much smaller case, using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W.

