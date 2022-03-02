Go Back In Time To The Glamorous ‘20s At This Jazz Age Lawn Party In NYC

Having successfully attracted thousands of New Yorkers in past years, The Jazz Age Lawn Party returns with the fascinating music and zeitgeist of the 1920’s!

The Jazz Age Lawn Party has been consistently selected by the New York Times as one of the year’s most memorable events. And this year, this unique festival celebrates its 16th anniversary by offering the unique, interactive opportunity to relive one of the most colorful and formative epochs in American history.

This gathering worthy of Jay Gatsby kicks off at 11am on both Saturday and Sunday, and features a pop-up beer garden, dance lessons, a 1920s motor car exhibition, pie contests, magic shows and old school vintage clothing vendors.

There will also be TWO STAGES featuring amazing musical performances and of course some refreshing summer cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, as well as retro cocktails featuring Prohibition Distillery’s infamous Bootlegger 21 vodka and gin!

Attending time travelers will also enjoy New York’s fanciest picnicking fare and gourmet food trucks along with sweet treats, ice cream and old-time snacks. Wear your favorite retro dresses and snap some cool shots at the Paper Moon photo booths on site. Ticket prices vary with admission for one at $50, and with an included drink at $60 for each day.

Jazz Age Lawn Party: The Return of the 20s