Five things we learned about Notre Dame football recruiting in February

The 2022 ACC tournament bracket has been set, and Notre Dame knows its path to leaving Brooklyn with a trophy. The No. 2 seed Irish (22-9, 15-5 ACC) will play their first game of the tournament Thursday at Barclays Center, with tipoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. Their opponent will either be No. 7 Virginia Tech, No. 10 Clemson or No. 15 North Carolina State. The Tigers and Wolfpack play Tuesday night, and the winner advances to a Wednesday game with the Hokies. That winner will see Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO