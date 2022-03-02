ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Epic Fan-Made Star Wars Exhibition Is Heading To NYC End Of March

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 2 days ago



The Empire had its chance; this time, The Fans Strike Back® !

This unique Star Wars exhibition is heading to NYC this March and it will feature official items from the Star Wars Universe collected by fans and displayed for fans. Get ready to immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like you never have before at the largest exhibition in the saga of fan-made Star Wars events .

Sign up for the waitlist and be one of the first to get tickets before they open to the public on Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

This epic exhibition showcases some of the coolest collections that the most dedicated Star Wars fans across the globe have collected over the years. Over 600 official items will be displayed at The Fans Strike Back exhibition, including photos, posters, costumes, life-size figures, models & 50+ one-of-a-kind sculptures.

From armor and lightsabers to blasters, helmets, masks and more, this event combines 40 years of passionate work to transport guests to the incredible Star Wars universe.

There will also be a merchandising shop full of goodies and a green chroma to take pictures in the Star Wars universe. It’s a perfect plan for the whole family, from the youngest Padawan to the wisest Jedi master!

Enjoy the world's most awesome Star Wars collections in one place! Join the waitlist here .

The Fans Strike Back®: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition - Waitlist

From end of March 2022 526 6th Avenue, New York, NY (Southeast Corner of W. 14th Street at 6th Avenue), 10011 starting at $29.50 for adults and $19.90 for children More info Tickets

