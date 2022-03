As Bayhealth continues to support the health needs of local residents, its new 24/7 virtual urgent healthcare service called Bayhealth@Home has already been well received by community members. Based on positive feedback, a special offer to receive one free virtual urgent care visit per user is now being extended. Through Friday, March 11, community members can use a coupon code that waives the fee on their first virtual urgent care visit on Bayhealth@Home. This service is available online at bayhealth.org/virtual-urgent-care or via the mobile app BayhealthAtHome, enabling anyone to get the care they need whenever they need it and from the comfort of their home. The coupon is limited to one person per household.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO