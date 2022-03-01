ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

WARDJet launches new website

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARDJet, Tallmadge, Ohio, a manufacturer of tailored waterjet cutting systems for materials from aluminum to zirconium, has launched...

Phone Arena

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service expands to new markets this week

Following its 5G Home Internet ad featuring Jim Carrey as “The Cable Guy,” which aired during the Big Game, Verizon announced the expansion of its service to additional markets. Although the service will not be available in these new markets right away, the Big Red confirmed it will flip the switch at some point this week.
INTERNET
KFDA

New website launched to help Panhandle community build their skills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new website launched today to help the Panhandle community to build their skills. Workforce Solutions Panhandle partnered with the Downtown Women’s Center, Goodwill’s Career Resource Center and Panhandle Community Services to launch Skillup Panhandle. It will serve as a new E-learning platform offering...
PANHANDLE, TX
TechRadar

Elementor launches Cloud Website product for WordPress websites

Top website builder Elementor has launched a new cloud offering that includes a code-free builder and WordPress web hosting. Elementor Cloud Website also lets web creators perform a number of actions including connecting domain names and running backups and restoring services from the 'MyElementor' dashboard. Elementor says that registering a...
INTERNET
KREM2

Spokane Transit launches improved website testing site

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) launched a new testing website to provide better viewing on mobile devices and with improved accessibility tools to riders. Spokane Transit plans to collect public comments about the new site for 60 days to evaluate the need for further developments or enhancements with the intent to make it the primary STA site by May of 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
Ohio Business
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dierbergs Launches Dierbergs Rewards – A Loyalty Program Designed For Customers And Associates – Along with New App and Website

T. LOUIS, Missouri – March 1, 2022 – Dierbergs Markets is introducing a new shopper loyalty program, Dierbergs Rewards, alongside a new Dierbergs app and website experience, promoting “even more to love” about your Dierbergs. “Dierbergs Rewards is designed to provide a more convenient and rewarding...
MISSOURI STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

New Tech for a Great 2022

(StatePoint) If you’re thinking about hitting the reboot button and giving your tech a refresh, here are a few tech gadgets and developments to look forward to this year, all of which can help you organize your life and better stick to your goals.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Aqara launches upgraded G2H Pro HomeKit camera and hub

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smart home accessory maker Aqara has announced worldwide availability of its newHomeKit-compatible G2H Pro camera with several notable improvements.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Vivo Y33s 5G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y33s 5G. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The Vivo Y33s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple event scheduled for March 8th

Apple has announced that they are holding a press event next week on the 8th of March, this is the date we have been hearing rumors about over the last few weeks. The Apple event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time next Tuesday the 8th of March and we are expecting to see a number of new Apple devices. The event is called ‘Peek Performance’.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

INTEGRA Launches the D-ONE

INTEGRA Biosciences has created the D-ONE single channel pipetting module for hands-free transfers from individual tubes or wells using the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot. This system effectively automates tedious tasks such as serial dilutions, sample normalization, hit picking or pipetting of complex plate layouts, increasing productivity and reproducibility in the lab while reducing hands-on time, processing errors and physical strain. The D-ONE is available in two volume ranges – from 0.5 to 300 μl and 5 to 1250 μl – to ensure optimal pipetting performance across a wide volume range. Each D-ONE module has two separate pipetting channels, using 12.5 and 300 μl or 125 and 1250 μl GripTips for high and low volumes respectively. The D-ONE pipetting module senses the liquid level immediately before aspiration, and is compatible with all INTEGRA GripTips used for benchtop pipetting devices. This avoids the need for special tips, and saves time during program set-up. Combined with a specially designed D-ONE tip deck that can accommodate two tip racks, this allows the ASSIST PLUS to automatically switch between the different GripTips without tedious manual intervention, offering longer walk-away times. The combination of the D-ONE and ASSIST PLUS ensures accurate and reproducible results every time by successfully automating dilution calculations for normalizations, hit picking without any transcription errors, and master mix preparations for varying sample numbers and volumes. This makes the D-ONE the perfect add-on for labs that want to go beyond the possibilities of multichannel pipetting to access unlimited applications on the ASSIST PLUS. Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more about the D-ONE single channel module, and to request a demo or quote.
ENGINEERING

