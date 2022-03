We know the devastating effects Parkinson's disease can have, but scientists are still trying to figure out how it gets started and how to cure it. Some new research may have found helpful clues, linking having a heart attack with a lower risk of developing Parkinson's later. The drop in risk is around 20 percent, based on an analysis of 181,994 patients in the Danish health system who suffered a heart attack between 1995 and 2016, compared with 909,970 control subjects, matched for age and sex and the year of their heart attack diagnosis. What's more, the chance of developing parkinsonism – which...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO