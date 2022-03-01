ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips and DOD aim to detect COVID early with wearable devices and an algorithm

By Jim Hammerand
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilips and the Pentagon are testing what they call “predictive bio-wearables” that can track changes in vital signs to offer an early warning of COVID-19 infection. Philips and the DOD Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) have used Garmin watches — the Fenix 6 and Vivoactive 4 — and Oura rings on more...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

geekwire.com

DoD gives $1.1M to Seattle startup that will help find new antibodies against COVID-19 variants

Seattle-based A-Alpha Bio will support research into new therapies for COVID-19 variants in a collaboration with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The partnership is powered by a $1.1 million sub-contract awarded to the biotech company by the U.S. Department of Defense. Monoclonal antibody therapies such as sotrovimab are key countermeasures against...
SEATTLE, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pentagon developing 'predictive bio-wearables' to detect COVID-19

The Pentagon experimented with an algorithm that uses data gathered by fitness trackers to predict whether a user has COVID-19 two days before they show symptoms, Politico reported Feb. 23. The Pentagon's Department of Innovation Unit tracked 11,500 users wearing the Garmin Fēnix 6 watch and an Oura ring, from...
ELECTRONICS
Seeking Alpha

Wearable Devices Aims For $18 Million IPO

Wearable Devices Ltd. has filed proposed terms for an $18 million U.S. IPO. A Quick Take On Wearable Devices Ltd. Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has filed to raise $18 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement. The firm is seeking to develop a...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Detection of COVID-19 using multimodal data from a wearable device: results from the first TemPredict Study

Early detection of diseases such as COVID-19 could be a critical tool in reducing disease transmission by helping individuals recognize when they should self-isolate, seek testing, and obtain early medical intervention. Consumer wearable devices that continuously measure physiological metrics hold promise as tools for early illness detection. We gathered daily questionnaire data and physiological data using a consumer wearable (Oura Ring) from 63,153 participants, of whom 704 self-reported possible COVID-19 disease. We selected 73 of these 704 participants with reliable confirmation of COVID-19 by PCR testing and high-quality physiological data for algorithm training to identify onset of COVID-19 using machine learning classification. The algorithm identified COVID-19 an average of 2.75Â days before participants sought diagnostic testing with a sensitivity of 82% and specificity of 63%. TheÂ receiving operating characteristicÂ (ROC) area under the curve (AUC) was 0.819 (95% CI [0.809, 0.830]). Including continuous temperature yielded an AUC 4.9% higher than without this feature. For further validation, we obtained SARS CoV-2 antibody in a subset of participants and identified 10 additional participants who self-reported COVID-19 disease with antibody confirmation. The algorithm had an overall ROC AUC of 0.819 (95% CI [0.809, 0.830]), with a sensitivity of 90% and specificity of 80% in these additional participants.Â Finally, we observed substantial variation in accuracy based on age and biological sex. Findings highlight the importance of including temperature assessment, using continuous physiological features for alignment, and including diverse populations in algorithm development to optimize accuracy in COVID-19 detection from wearables.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Detection method for transparent window cleaning device, image processing approach

Recent years, there has been an increase in the number of high-rise buildings, and subsequently, the interest in external wall cleaning methods has similarly increased. While a number of exterior wall cleaning robots are being developed, a method to detect contaminants on the exterior walls is still required. The exteriors of most high-rise buildings today take the form of a window curtain-wall made of translucent glass. Detecting dust on translucent glass is a significant challenge. Here, we have attempted to overcome this challenge using image processing, inspired by the fact that people typically use just the 'naked eye' to recognize dust on windows. In this paper, we propose a method that detects dust through simple image processing techniques and estimates its density. This method only uses processing techniques that are not significantly restricted by global brightness and background, making it easily applicable in outdoor conditions. Dust separation was performed using a median filter, and dust density was estimated through a mean shift analysis technique. This dust detection method can perform dust separation and density estimation using only an image of the dust on a translucent window with blurry background.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Calling It: There’s a New Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we’ve put a lot of time into reviewing the best TVs. From breaking out a ruler and ranking the thinnest TVs for sale in 2022 to reviewing the best 4K TVs, QLED TVs, 65-inch TVs and OLED TVs. One of our writers even turned a garden hose on the Furrion Aurora outdoor TV, just to make sure it was as weatherproof as advertised. If you can’t tell, we love TV. And lately, we’ve...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

TPM Device not Detected? Here’s How to Fix It

The TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is a chip that is soldered or attached to the motherboard which stores personal data. So, when we get the error message “TPM device not detected“, the system cannot detect this chip during boot. We can either press Continue, open BIOS setup, or...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Detecting plant leaf disease using deep learning on a mobile device

The visual and tactile examination of plant leaves is a standard method for identifying disease in crops and horticultural products. However, such an approach can be highly subjective and is dependent on the skills of the examiners. Writing in the International Journal of Computational Vision and Robotics, a team from Egypt describes a new approach to plant leaf disease detection using deep learning on a mobile device. The team's tests against a standard database of diseased leaf images showed their system to be capable of up to 98% diagnostic accuracy. The process is rapid and showcases the sophisticated computational power available in modern mobile phones for this kind of intensive task.
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Wearable device prototype powered by human movement

March 3 (UPI) -- Scientists in Britain have developed a new energy-harvesting device that will make it possible for wearable devices to be made entirely of recycled waste materials and powered by human movement. The prototype wrist device was made from discarded paper wipes and plastic cups and can transmit...
ELECTRONICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Common at-home tests effective at detecting omicron, early study finds

Several widely used rapid antigen at-home COVID-19 tests are effective at detecting omicron, according to preliminary research published Feb. 28 in MedRxiv. The research involved 5,506 participants not displaying COVID-19 symptoms who received both polymerase chain reaction home-collection test kits — the gold standard for COVID-19 testing — and one of three rapid test kits: Abbot BinaxNow, Becton Dickinson Veritor At-Home, or Quidel QuickVue. Participants were enrolled from Oct. 18 to Jan. 24, spanning delta and omicron infection waves.
SCIENCE
