Davidson County deputies share warning after teens break down door of home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County couple feared for their lives Sunday night all because of a group of teenagers.

The couple who didn’t want to be identified lives along Jefferson Avenue in Davidson County. They were enjoying a quiet Sunday evening when they heard something.

“All of a sudden, we heard this big boom. It sounded like an explosion, and the house just rocked,” they said.

It was so loud, they thought a tree had fallen on their home. Instead, it was something much scarier.

“[My husband] came running around the corner and said, ‘oh my goodness, someone tried to break into our house,'” the wife said.

They saw their door frame busted just inches from breaking the door free and allowing the intruder into their home.

“He hollered and said ‘get your gun,'” the wife said. “I already had it, and it was pointing at the door because we didn’t know if they were going to kick a second time. One more kick, and they would have been in the house.”

The couple called 911, and Deputy Joshua Graham was there within minutes.

He and his team quickly caught four teenagers, ages 15 to 17 years old, claiming they were playing ding dong ditch.

The couple doesn’t buy it. They pointed out to FOX 8 they have a doorbell. These teens kicked the door in with what seemed like everything they had.

The couple was able to speak to one of the teens that night.

“I said son, ‘you have to stop and think.’ He said ‘well, I was just showing off to my friends,’ and I said ‘but your choice of showing off to your friend could have cost you your life.’ I said I had a gun, and I was terrified for my life,” the wife said.

Deputies tell FOX8 they spoke to the teens’ parents who were upset at what their kids were doing and understood how serious the situation could have been.

“It’s hard to think kids these ages are out here doing the things they are and the potential for them to ruin their lives for the bad decisions they’re making,” Graham said.

According to Sheriff Richie Simmons, the area has seen a rise in juvenile crime like so many other places.

“We’ve seen an uptick in it as well, and it seems like it’s since the law changed to make 16 and 17-year-olds juveniles now,” Simmons said. “Jail is a real thing…a lot of these juveniles now are not seeing that. It’s kind of a problem.”

His team is working with juvenile counselors to intervene and make sure kids are redirected when they start acting out.

Sheriff Simmons tells FOX8 juvenile counselors are processing the case and will make a decision about what to do next.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.