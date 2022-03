Women with ovarian cancer can better manage their symptoms using an online tool developed by a University of Pittsburgh researcher, according to a new study. Heidi Donovan, a professor of health and community systems at Pitt’s School of Nursing and obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services at UPMC, and colleagues developed a new approach that blends psychology and education called “Written Representational Intervention to Ease Symptoms.” The system, known as WRITE, helps patients reflect on how they experience each of their symptoms — how it feels, how it impacts their life, what causes it, how they’ve attempted to manage it and more.

