Chromebook deals offer some of the best value on the market. They come at a fraction of the price of other laptop deals while having all the features you need to get things done at school, work, or home. Chromebook tablets are even better in some ways — their broad app compatibility makes them excellent media consumption devices. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic deal from Lenovo that you can pick up today! This Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet is on sale right now for just $99, which is a whopping $235 off the regular price of $334. That’s 70% off — a steal of a price for such a handy device. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best deals you can pick up today.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO